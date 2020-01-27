China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.20

Shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 1503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

ZNH has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. China Southern Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.76.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 349.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 330.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 73.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 13.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

