CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,645% from the average daily volume of 57 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07.

CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRWOY)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

