China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,400 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the December 31st total of 281,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

CJJD traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 545,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,923. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 million, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 0.72. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 243.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,748 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

