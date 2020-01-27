China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) Short Interest Update

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the December 31st total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CIFS opened at $0.91 on Monday. China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.83% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Company Profile

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

