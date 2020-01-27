ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Short Interest Down 29.5% in January

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on CCXI. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $55,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 77,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 1,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $39,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,434 shares in the company, valued at $797,334.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,348,030 shares of company stock valued at $45,321,857. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $41.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

