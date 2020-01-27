Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.73. Cerner posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen set a $66.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

In other news, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 49,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cerner by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Cerner by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in Cerner by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $74.46 on Friday. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

