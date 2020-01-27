CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.
CNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.
Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $26.46 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44.
In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $562,450. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 694,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,941,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,052,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,515,000 after buying an additional 139,230 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 121,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 160,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 129,495 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
