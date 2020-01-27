CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

CNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $26.46 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $562,450. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 694,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,941,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,052,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,515,000 after buying an additional 139,230 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 121,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 160,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 129,495 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.