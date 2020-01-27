Ccore (CCO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $14,654.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.36 or 0.03219566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

