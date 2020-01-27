Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Shares Down 10.3%

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) shares traded down 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.70, 219,650 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 477,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

CS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $311.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.83.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$109.47 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Capstone Mining Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Mining news, insider George Leslie Brack bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,045,095. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe bought 50,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 808,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$468,866.20. Insiders purchased 327,000 shares of company stock worth $197,640 in the last 90 days.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

