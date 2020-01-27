Capital Insight Partners LLC Takes $6.20 Million Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 115,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.96. 11,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,850. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $53.94.

