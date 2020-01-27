Capital Insight Partners LLC Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.3% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $52.02 on Monday, hitting $1,910.94. 63,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,842. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,025.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1,964.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,160.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

