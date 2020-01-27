Capital Insight Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total transaction of $4,275,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,776.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Stephens set a $203.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,930. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $130.87 and a twelve month high of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

