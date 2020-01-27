Capital Insight Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 85,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other American Assets Trust news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of AAT traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,513. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71. American Assets Trust, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.