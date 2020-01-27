Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 152,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

WSO stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.84. 4,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,443. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $136.45 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average is $170.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.61%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

