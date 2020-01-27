Capital Insight Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 15,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,194,000 after buying an additional 262,385 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,659,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,316,000 after buying an additional 137,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $11,450,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $72,608.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,417 over the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $2.37 on Monday, reaching $173.35. 17,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,711. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $124.72 and a 12 month high of $173.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

