Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.93. 27,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

