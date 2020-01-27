Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,004,000 after purchasing an additional 315,137 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,452,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,561,000 after buying an additional 706,200 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 869,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 51,205 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 288,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,154,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 251,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE CP traded down $4.33 on Monday, reaching $256.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.03. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $267.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.