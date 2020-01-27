Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hold Rating for Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.