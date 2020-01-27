CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAMP. First Analysis lowered shares of CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CalAmp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Shares of CAMP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 315,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,994. The stock has a market cap of $332.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 246,612 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 574,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 35,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

