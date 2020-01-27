Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) Short Interest Update

Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 45,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.00% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLBS stock remained flat at $$3.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,033. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.60. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caladrius Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

