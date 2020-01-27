Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,075 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icahn Carl C boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 114,250,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $156,095,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,743,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,947,000 after purchasing an additional 330,276 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 6,522,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,057,000 after purchasing an additional 405,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6,159.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 6,174,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CZR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,867,561. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,545,057.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,273 shares of company stock worth $1,736,271. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

