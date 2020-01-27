Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 113.6% from the December 31st total of 482,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. ValuEngine lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

NYSE:CAE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 317,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,488. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CAE has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.51 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a positive change from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,464,000 after buying an additional 181,716 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,049,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,770,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after buying an additional 19,818 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management raised its position in shares of CAE by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 819,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after buying an additional 179,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 527,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

