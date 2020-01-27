Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Shares of COG stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

