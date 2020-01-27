Burst Trading Up 1.7% This Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Burst has a total market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $2,158.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Burst has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Livecoin, C-CEX and Poloniex.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,079,407,791 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinroom, C-CEX, Bittrex, Livecoin and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

