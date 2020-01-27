Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 88.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at $129,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BG. ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of BG traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.84. 1,383,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,073. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bunge Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.87. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $97,604.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,801.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

