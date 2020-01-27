Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) Short Interest Up 53.6% in January

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the December 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BF.A stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.21. 189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,842. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. Brown-Forman has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from Brown-Forman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

