Brokerages Set Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) PT at GBX 149.33

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 146 ($1.92).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 145 ($1.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 141.20 ($1.86) on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.60 ($2.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 142.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.38.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

