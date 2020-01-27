Brokerages Set Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Target Price at $12.11

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.11.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 113,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synlogic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synlogic by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Synlogic by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Synlogic by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,866. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.61.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

