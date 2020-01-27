Brokerages Set SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Price Target at €130.05

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €130.05 ($151.22).

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale set a €131.00 ($152.33) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

SAP stock traded up €3.06 ($3.56) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €126.90 ($147.56). The company had a trading volume of 2,038,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 1-year low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 1-year high of €125.96 ($146.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €122.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €116.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion and a PE ratio of 44.71.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

