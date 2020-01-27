Brokerages Set Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target at $20.43

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bilibili by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILI traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. 120,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,420. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.87). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

