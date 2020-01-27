Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target at $4.91

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

BTG opened at $4.32 on Friday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.78 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in B2Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in B2Gold by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 270,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in B2Gold by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,481,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,237,000 after buying an additional 1,217,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in B2Gold by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,165,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,952,000 after buying an additional 11,965,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in B2Gold by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,077,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,715,000 after buying an additional 5,190,812 shares during the last quarter.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

