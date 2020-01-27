Brokerages Set $14.00 Target Price for Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX)

Shares of Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Marine Products an industry rank of 20 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.
Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $14.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $490.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.66. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.43.
Marine Products Company Profile
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.
Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marine Products (MPX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.