Brokerages Set $14.00 Target Price for Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX)

Shares of Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Marine Products an industry rank of 20 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marine Products during the 1st quarter valued at $884,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Marine Products by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marine Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marine Products by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $14.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $490.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.66. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.43.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marine Products (MPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.