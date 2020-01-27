Brokerages Expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $446.02 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 26.99%.

LX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BOCOM International initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.34 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 432,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 132,784 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 299,997 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 210.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,405,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,899 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 41,813 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LX traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. 162,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

