Brokerages Expect Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $10.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 69 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

KINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Barry Goldstein acquired 5,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $36,911.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 623,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,358 shares of company stock valued at $92,769. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KINS opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $86.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.59. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.