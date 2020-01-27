Brokerages Expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.61. A. O. Smith posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $45.43 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

