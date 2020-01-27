Brokerages Anticipate Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.81 Million

Analysts expect Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) to post sales of $481.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $479.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $488.42 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $445.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $665.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.18 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

SUM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. 411,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,478. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,262.26 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mikel Shane Evans sold 344,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $8,123,851.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $148,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,051 shares of company stock worth $9,793,345 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Summit Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Summit Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

