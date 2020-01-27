Brokerages Anticipate Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evertec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. Evertec reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evertec will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Evertec had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.49 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Evertec stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. Evertec has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $37.38.

In other Evertec news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $905,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,960.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evertec by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,955,000 after buying an additional 158,378 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evertec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,285,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Evertec by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Evertec by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 521,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 26,926 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Evertec by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 513,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after acquiring an additional 62,159 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

