Brokerages Anticipate Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Enphase Energy reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 725%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 62.77%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 130.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 281,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,943. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.67.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $190,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 164,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,380.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $525,540 over the last 90 days. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,742,000 after buying an additional 930,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,149,000 after purchasing an additional 544,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,266,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 560.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,631 shares in the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

