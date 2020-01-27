Brokerages Anticipate Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) to Announce ($0.51) EPS

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cue Biopharma an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $326,114.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,732 shares of company stock worth $690,664 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,935. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.65. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $17.99.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 148.66% and a negative net margin of 1,437.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

