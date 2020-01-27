Brokerages Anticipate Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Brokerages predict that Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Check Cap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Check Cap posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Cap will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Check Cap.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42).

CHEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on Check Cap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 60,026 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NASDAQ CHEK traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 33,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Check Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

