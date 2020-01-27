British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 16,700 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $11,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 55,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.18. 12,587,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,951,724. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.