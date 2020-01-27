British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $22.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $567.01. The stock had a trading volume of 79,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,128. The business’s 50 day moving average is $592.69 and its 200-day moving average is $548.20. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.15 and a 52 week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.62.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total value of $113,670.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,580,194.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,798 shares of company stock worth $8,008,670 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

