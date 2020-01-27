British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60,129 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $146.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,305. The company has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.96. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $103.41 and a 12-month high of $150.42.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

