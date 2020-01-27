Bremer Bank National Association Trims Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,884 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 36,572 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 334,589 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,902,000 after purchasing an additional 60,863 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.34. 26,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.78 and a 12-month high of $97.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $442,094.40. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,441 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

