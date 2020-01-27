Bremer Bank National Association Trims Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $6.27 on Monday, reaching $316.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,952,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,334. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.50. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

