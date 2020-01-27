Bremer Bank National Association Sells 875 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.4% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $129,661,000 after buying an additional 146,312 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

NYSE:UNP traded down $6.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,483. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.27. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

