Bremer Bank National Association Sells 36 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NVR by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NVR by 66.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NVR traded down $40.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,943.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,175. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,470.00 and a one year high of $4,058.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,818.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,648.87.

In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,670.99, for a total value of $6,974,881.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,670 shares in the company, valued at $420,952,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,807.24, for a total transaction of $5,493,847.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,261.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,760 shares of company stock worth $74,553,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,799.83.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

