Bremer Bank National Association Invests $884,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,560,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.11. 54,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,733. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $114.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

