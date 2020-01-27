Bremer Bank National Association Has $510,000 Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Southern were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Southern by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 476,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,370,000 after buying an additional 73,961 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 440,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in Southern by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 11,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.79. 276,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $69.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

