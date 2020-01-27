Bremer Bank National Association Has $30.21 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020 // Comments off

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 463,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.06. 7,062,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.