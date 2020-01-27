Bremer Bank National Association Has $30.21 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 463,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.06. 7,062,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37.

